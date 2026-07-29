Russian E-commerce Giant Wildberries Evacuates Ryazan Hub Amid Drone Strikes
Russian online retailer Wildberries has evacuated its logistics hub in Ryazan due to safety concerns following drone attacks that caused industrial facility fires in the area, as reported by the regional governor. The company announced the evacuation through a Telegram post but did not disclose further information.
- Country:
- Russia
Russian e-commerce leader Wildberries has evacuated its logistics hub in Ryazan, citing safety requirements following a drone attack, the company announced in a Telegram post.
The attack led to fires at several industrial facilities in the region, according to Ryazan's governor Pavel Malkov, also communicated via Telegram.
Wildberries provided no additional details regarding the evacuation, which comes amid heightened tensions and security concerns in the area.