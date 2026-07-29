Earthquake Causes Major Auto Industry Disruptions in Japan

In response to a powerful earthquake in Kumamoto, Toyota announced on Wednesday the suspension of operations at three of its southern Japan plants until the end of the week. The automaker, having just resumed operations after a prior halt, now faces renewed supply chain disruptions following Tuesday's 7.1-magnitude quake.

The earthquake wreaked havoc on infrastructure, knocking out power to countless homes and presenting logistical challenges that extend beyond Toyota. The seismic event has forced other manufacturers, including Honda and Renesas, to reevaluate operations. Honda has opted to prolong a shutdown at its Kumamoto motorcycle facility, while Renesas is assessing damage to its semiconductor plants.

As Nissan keeps its Fukuoka plant running, despite concerns over suppliers and logistics, the automotive sector in Japan is coping with significant uncertainties and is prioritizing safety and recovery for affected employees and facilities.