Dollar Fluctuates Amidst Middle East Tensions and Federal Reserve Decision

In a period of global unease, the U.S. dollar has temporarily halted its upward trajectory but remains close to a one-month peak. Traders are keenly awaiting a crucial interest rate decision from the Federal Reserve, expected later today.

Compounding market uncertainty, tensions in the Middle East surged as the United States and Saudi Arabia launched strikes against Iran-backed groups in Iraq. These actions, attributed to drone attacks on Saudi oil facilities, pushed oil prices higher.

Currency fluctuations remained minimal as investors hesitated prior to the Federal Open Market Committee's announcement, which carries a 30% probability for a rate hike. While the dollar index slightly declined, the yen's strengthening has raised speculations of potential intervention by Japanese authorities.