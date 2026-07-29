Drone Warfare Intensifies Disrupting Industries and Lives

Ukrainian drones hit industrial sites in Ryazan, Russia, severely impacting the online retailer Wildberries. Local authorities reported damaged facilities and medical concerns. Separately, conflicts have targeted vessels in the Black Sea, disrupting oil and grain supplies. Tensions continue, affecting civilians and industries as both nations deny civilian targeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-07-2026 11:24 IST | Created: 29-07-2026 11:24 IST
Drone Warfare Intensifies Disrupting Industries and Lives
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  • Country:
  • Russia

In the central Russian city of Ryazan, Ukrainian drones struck multiple industrial sites, causing significant disruptions. Of note, the prominent online retailer Wildberries has suffered considerable damage to its warehousing operations. Authorities stated on Wednesday that drones have impaired at least seven of Wildberries' storage facilities, resulting in a 10% reduction in the company's storage capacity.

This disruption has adversely affected tens of thousands of small businesses dependent on the platform for selling goods and services. Ryazan Governor Pavel Malkov highlighted the situation on Telegram, noting that several industrial locations caught fire, leading six individuals to seek medical treatment.

Additionally, missile debris impacted an apartment building in the southern Russian city of Taganrog, resulting in one fatality and one injury. On the Ukrainian side, a Russian drone attack in Kherson led to one death and three injuries. The conflict has further intensified with both nations targeting vessels in critical trade routes, contributing to declining oil and grain supplies.

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