Russian Forces Target Ukrainian Supply Vessels

According to the Russian Defence Ministry, Russian forces have attacked two ships transporting weapons and military equipment to Ukrainian ports near Odesa. This claims was made on Wednesday, but Reuters has not been able to independently verify the report regarding the alleged attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-07-2026 11:05 IST | Created: 29-07-2026 11:05 IST
Russian Forces Target Ukrainian Supply Vessels
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  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian forces have allegedly struck two vessels transporting weapons and military equipment destined for Ukrainian ports near Odesa, the Russian Defence Ministry announced on Wednesday.

These claims, if verified, indicate a direct intervention targeting Ukrainian logistics.

However, Reuters has noted that it could not independently verify the battlefield report, leaving room for further investigation and confirmation of these developments.

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