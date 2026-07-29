Rout in AI Stocks Disrupts Chinese Market

On Wednesday, Chinese stocks witnessed a slight downturn as the decline in AI-linked shares extended into a second day. This raised concerns among investors about the returns on their investments, prompting them to redirect their focus towards other sectors.

Despite the trend in China, shares in Hong Kong diverged, showing positive movement. This optimism was primarily fueled by gains in the internet platform companies that bolstered the market.

As the rout in AI-related stocks continues to rattle the market, investors remain cautious, balancing their portfolios to mitigate risks associated with sector-specific downturns.