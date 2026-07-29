Japanese Manufacturing Grinds to a Halt After Deadly Kumamoto Earthquake

A severe earthquake struck Kumamoto, Japan, prompting major manufacturing sites across the Kyushu region to halt production as companies assess damage. The 7.1-magnitude quake caused Toyota to suspend operations at several plants through Friday, impacting supply chains and logistics crucial to the semiconductor and automobile industries.

Toyota produces both Lexus luxury models and hybrid cars in its affected plants. Honda also extended the suspension of its motorcycle plant operations to repair damage. Chipmakers like Renesas and TSMC also experienced disruptions, while Tokyo Electron conducted comprehensive safety checks. Sony evacuated personnel and paused operations, although no significant damage was reported in nearby prefectures.

Nissan continues operations in Fukuoka but closely monitors its supply and logistics networks post-quake. The incident echoes past disruptions, such as the 2011 Tohoku earthquake, underscoring the vulnerability of Japan's manufacturing sector to natural disasters.