Nuclearelectrica Stays Afloat Amid Danube's Low Levels

Nuclearelectrica, the Romanian nuclear power producer, reported on Thursday that its second reactor is still online. The reactor remains connected to the power grid, despite the Danube river reaching historically low levels.

Initially, the company announced plans to shut down the second reactor. This decision came after the first reactor was taken offline due to the decades-low water levels affecting the river, essential for cooling nuclear reactors.

However, improved overnight parameters have allowed Nuclearelectrica to continue operations at the second reactor. This development underscores the impact of environmental conditions on energy production.