Red Sea Insurance Zones Expand Amid Houthi Threats

London's marine insurance market has expanded the high-risk area in the Red Sea following ship attacks by Yemen's Houthi movement. The Joint War Committee's guidance significantly impacts insurance premiums, as it's closely followed by syndicate members and the London insurance market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-07-2026 14:44 IST | Created: 30-07-2026 14:44 IST
Red Sea Insurance Zones Expand Amid Houthi Threats
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  • Country:
  • Yemen

In response to recent attacks on ships by Yemen's Houthi movement, London's marine insurance market has expanded the designated high-risk area in the Red Sea.

This change was outlined in a July 29 advisory from the Joint War Committee, a body that includes members from the Lloyd's Market Association and other representatives from the London insurance market.

The committee's guidance is a crucial factor in determining insurance premiums, as it is closely monitored by underwriters.

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