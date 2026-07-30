Kyiv Bomb Shelters: A Lifeline Under Siege

Kyiv residents are calling for the urgent completion of bomb shelters as Russian missile strikes intensify in the Ukrainian capital. Amid rising anxieties, the city grapples with safety concerns due to insufficient shelters.

Many citizens, like Tetiana Lishchynska, are forced to seek refuge in less secure metro stations or other temporary locations while awaiting the long-promised completion of safer facilities. The lack of adequate shelters has become a pressing issue, especially as missiles increasingly target the city.

The metro stations, Kyiv's most reliable shelters, face overcrowding and limited safety measures. In a city with 3 million residents, officials acknowledge that only about 500 of the 4,358 facilities qualify as proper bomb shelters, leaving many vulnerable and frustrated.