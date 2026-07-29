Earthquake Disrupts Key Industries in Southwestern Japan

In a significant disruption, a powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 7.1 struck Kumamoto, southwestern Japan, causing a cascading halt in operations across various industries. The earthquake has claimed at least 13 lives and disrupted power to thousands of homes, leading companies to pause their activities amidst safety concerns.

Major corporations like Sony Semiconductor Manufacturing, Toyota Motor Kyushu, and Renesas Electronics have suspended operations to assess damage and ensure the safety of their infrastructure and workforce. This has directly impacted supply chains in one of Japan's critical production areas.

As companies grapple with the aftermath, efforts are underway to resume operations. Meanwhile, public services like Aeon Kyushu's retail stores and Nippon Paper Industries' Yatsushiro mill face challenges from structural damage, highlighting the earthquake's extensive impact on both the private and public sectors.