China and Yemen's Houthis: Direct Talks to Secure Red Sea Passage

China has conducted direct negotiations with Yemen's Houthi movement to ensure safe passage of its tankers through the southern Red Sea. This comes after the Houthis, aligned with Iran, declared a blockade, threatening tanker routes linked to Saudi ports. The Houthi's actions mark an escalation in the Iran conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-07-2026 13:37 IST | Created: 29-07-2026 13:37 IST
China and Yemen's Houthis: Direct Talks to Secure Red Sea Passage
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China has initiated direct discussions with Yemen's Houthi movement to secure its tankers' passage through the southern Red Sea amidst growing tensions in the region.

The Iran-aligned Houthis have declared a blockade against Saudi ports, posing a new threat to global shipping routes amidst ongoing Middle Eastern conflicts.

Chinese authorities have urged for safe transit approval in a bid to maintain oil supplies from Saudi Arabia, as geopolitical dynamics continue to evolve in the Red Sea.

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