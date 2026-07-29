China and Yemen's Houthis: Direct Talks to Secure Red Sea Passage

China has initiated direct discussions with Yemen's Houthi movement to secure its tankers' passage through the southern Red Sea amidst growing tensions in the region.

The Iran-aligned Houthis have declared a blockade against Saudi ports, posing a new threat to global shipping routes amidst ongoing Middle Eastern conflicts.

Chinese authorities have urged for safe transit approval in a bid to maintain oil supplies from Saudi Arabia, as geopolitical dynamics continue to evolve in the Red Sea.