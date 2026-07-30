EU Condemns Airspace Violation by Russian Missile

The EU has condemned the Russian missile incident in Poland as an "unacceptable violation" of its airspace. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen emphasized EU support for Ukraine and efforts to strengthen European security measures on land, sea, and air.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-07-2026 16:53 IST | Created: 30-07-2026 16:53 IST
EU Condemns Airspace Violation by Russian Missile
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The European Union has strongly condemned a recent incident involving a Russian missile that landed in Poland. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen described it as another "unacceptable violation" of EU airspace.

Emphasizing the EU's commitment to assist Ukraine, von der Leyen stated, "To put an end to this, we are helping Ukraine win this war in every way we can."

She also highlighted the EU's ongoing efforts to bolster its security infrastructure, reinforcing the region's defenses on land, at sea, and in the air, as part of a comprehensive strategy.

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