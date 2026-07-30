Raul Asencio's Injury: A Setback for Real Madrid
Real Madrid's centre back Raul Asencio is sidelined with a leg muscle injury. The 23-year-old defender may miss several weeks of action. Despite his injury struggles last season, Asencio has been linked with a potential move to the Premier League.
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Real Madrid's defensive lineup faces a setback as centre back Raul Asencio has sustained a leg muscle injury, the club announced on Thursday. According to reports, the 23-year-old could be out for several weeks due to this setback.
Last season, Asencio was a reliable figure for Real Madrid, appearing in 23 LaLiga matches. However, his campaign was marred by injuries including a significant head knock in February and persistent calf issues.
Amidst his current injury woes, media speculation has intensified regarding Asencio's future with the club. Rumors suggest a transfer might be on the horizon with several English Premier League teams showing interest in securing his talents.