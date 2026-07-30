FIFA's $20 Billion Plan Under European Commission's Watch
The European Commission is keeping an eye on FIFA's plan to create a $20 billion subsidiary, inviting external investors to buy up to 20% stakes. The Commission is ready to assess any complaints regarding this initiative as it unfolds.
- Country:
- European Union
The European Commission is currently scrutinizing a proposal put forth by the world soccer federation, FIFA, to garner capital from external investors, according to a spokesperson on Thursday.
This week, FIFA revealed its controversial strategy to establish a $20 billion subsidiary responsible for managing the World Cup and other events. FIFA plans to offer up to 20% stakes in this initiative to external investors.
The Commission stated it would evaluate any formal complaints about the plan if they arise.