FIFA's $20 Billion Plan Under European Commission's Watch

The European Commission is keeping an eye on FIFA's plan to create a $20 billion subsidiary, inviting external investors to buy up to 20% stakes. The Commission is ready to assess any complaints regarding this initiative as it unfolds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-07-2026 16:49 IST | Created: 30-07-2026 16:49 IST
FIFA's $20 Billion Plan Under European Commission's Watch
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The European Commission is currently scrutinizing a proposal put forth by the world soccer federation, FIFA, to garner capital from external investors, according to a spokesperson on Thursday.

This week, FIFA revealed its controversial strategy to establish a $20 billion subsidiary responsible for managing the World Cup and other events. FIFA plans to offer up to 20% stakes in this initiative to external investors.

The Commission stated it would evaluate any formal complaints about the plan if they arise.

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