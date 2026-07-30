Bank of England Holds Steady: Impact on UK Bonds and Forex

The Bank of England maintained its interest rate at 3.75%, leading to slightly lower bond yields and a stable pound. The Monetary Policy Committee showed divided opinions, with most members favoring steady rates despite inflation set to rise. The FTSE 100 index saw a marginal increase.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-07-2026 16:51 IST | Created: 30-07-2026 16:51 IST
Bank of England Holds Steady: Impact on UK Bonds and Forex
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The Bank of England kept its interest rate at 3.75% on Thursday, a move that was widely anticipated by market analysts. The decision contributed to a slight dip in UK bond yields and a stable performance of the pound.

The two-year government bond yield dropped by 7 basis points to 4.38%, influenced by interest rate expectations. Despite the small decline in the pound's pre-decision rate, it remained stable at $1.339. The FTSE 100 index responded positively, showing a 0.2% rise.

The Bank's Monetary Policy Committee revealed a split stance, with six members voting to maintain the rates while three advocated for an increase. This reflects underlying concerns about future inflationary pressures, which are predicted to rise to 3.2% later this year, as indicated in their updated projections.

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