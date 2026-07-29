AI Selloff Eases, Consumer Stocks Rise in China and Hong Kong

Chinese and Hong Kong stocks saw a positive turn as the slump in AI-related shares subsided, prompting investors to focus on consumer sectors. Internet platforms in Hong Kong experienced gains, boosting overall market performance as investor sentiment shifted toward consumer-driven stocks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-07-2026 13:54 IST | Created: 29-07-2026 13:54 IST
AI Selloff Eases, Consumer Stocks Rise in China and Hong Kong
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  • China

Chinese stocks concluded Wednesday on a positive note as the selloff in AI-linked shares diminished, redirecting investor attention to consumer-oriented sectors.

In Hong Kong, shares followed suit with an upward trend, driven by increases in key internet platform companies.

This shift in investment focus signals a strengthening of consumer confidence in these markets.

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