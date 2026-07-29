Remy Cointreau Cognac Sales Surpass Forecasts Amid Asia-Pacific Demand Surge

On Wednesday, French spirits conglomerate Remy Cointreau announced first-quarter sales that surpassed expectations, driven by a resurgence in its cognac business and robust demand in Asia-Pacific regions outside of China.

The company, renowned for its Remy Martin brand, reported a 1.3% rise in organic sales, reaching 223.2 million euros, outperforming analysts' projection of 218.8 million euros. This growth comes as the company endeavors to recover from a significant downturn due to U.S. distributor destocking and weak demand from China. Notably, the cognac division experienced a 7.7% increase in organic sales, supported by heightened activity in certain Asian markets.

Despite the positive results, Remy Cointreau's shares fell by 5.2%, as analysts expressed cautious optimism, indicating that the performance might not yet signify a long-term recovery in critical cognac markets like the U.S. and China. Sales in the company's liqueurs and spirits segment declined organically by 6.6% under the strain of shipment timing issues in the U.S., although analysts suggest that stable cognac sales could alleviate investor concerns.