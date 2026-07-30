Breakthrough: Zoox Earns Approval for Steering-Wheel-Free Robotaxis

Amazon's Zoox unit has received a groundbreaking approval from U.S. regulators to start limited commercial operations of its innovative robotaxis that lack steering wheels, marking a first for the autonomous ride industry.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has approved Zoox's exemption from regulations requiring traditional car controls, representing a significant milestone for companies crafting built-from-scratch autonomous vehicles. This news positions Zoox alongside Tesla and Waymo in the competitive race to expand ride-hailing services utilizing self-driving technology.

While Zoox has been given the green light to deploy up to 2,500 vehicles annually over the next two years, the company must adhere to stringent reporting requirements to ensure safety and respond to any issues such as crashes or inappropriate stops.