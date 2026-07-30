Magnum Shines with Strong First-Half Earnings Amidst Cost Cuts and Hot Summers

Magnum Ice Cream surpassed first-half earnings expectations, thanks to significant cost reductions post-Unilever spin-off. Earnings grew 3.2% to €880 million, exceeding consensus estimates. Despite favorable summer weather, second-quarter sales slowed. Analysts question unchanged guidance and highlight execution's role in future growth. Shares rose 25% since December listing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-07-2026 19:07 IST | Created: 30-07-2026 19:07 IST
Magnum Shines with Strong First-Half Earnings Amidst Cost Cuts and Hot Summers
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  • Netherlands

Magnum Ice Cream reported a rise in first-half earnings, exceeding expectations due to cost-cutting measures implemented after its separation from Unilever. The company's adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization grew 3.2% organically to €880 million, surpassing the estimated €843 million.

Cost reductions within Magnum's supply chain and corporate sectors were pivotal to the earnings boost in the first half of 2026. The firm's productivity program, designed to save €500 million annually in the medium term, successfully saved €90 million between January and June. Organic sales climbed 4.7%, outstripping the 3.4% anticipated by the company.

Despite one of Europe's hottest recorded summers, second-quarter growth decelerated to 4.9% from last year's 7%. Analysts observed that the strong first half was fueled by unexpected volumes and pricing strategies. Questions arose around the company's unchanged guidance, with executives emphasizing execution as a crucial factor for continued growth.

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