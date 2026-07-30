Unitree Technology Set to Electrify Shanghai's STAR Market with IPO

Chinese robotics giant Unitree Technology is gearing up to make a substantial entry into Shanghai's STAR Market. This move was revealed in a document published on Thursday.

Unitree plans to offer 40.45 million new shares, accounting for 10% of its expanded share capital. The initial public offering will officially open for subscription on August 10. Ahead of this, the offer price will be determined on August 6, following a round of institutional price inquiries scheduled for the day before.

Though the document shed light on Unitree's IPO timeline, specifics such as the expected price, total deal value, and the exact date for the debut trading remain undisclosed.