Unitree Technology Set to Electrify Shanghai's STAR Market with IPO

Unitree Technology is preparing to launch subscriptions for an IPO on Shanghai's STAR Market, offering 40.45 million new shares, which represent 10% of its total share capital. The offer price will be finalized on August 6, following institutional price inquiries. Key details like price and deal value remain undisclosed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-07-2026 19:11 IST | Created: 30-07-2026 19:11 IST
Unitree Technology Set to Electrify Shanghai's STAR Market with IPO
  • Country:
  • China

Chinese robotics giant Unitree Technology is gearing up to make a substantial entry into Shanghai's STAR Market. This move was revealed in a document published on Thursday.

Unitree plans to offer 40.45 million new shares, accounting for 10% of its expanded share capital. The initial public offering will officially open for subscription on August 10. Ahead of this, the offer price will be determined on August 6, following a round of institutional price inquiries scheduled for the day before.

Though the document shed light on Unitree's IPO timeline, specifics such as the expected price, total deal value, and the exact date for the debut trading remain undisclosed.

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