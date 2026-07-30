Microsoft Uplifts Markets with AI Optimism

U.S. stocks experienced a positive opening on Thursday, driven by Microsoft's impressive earnings that eased investor worries over substantial AI expenditures. Additionally, investors evaluated new GDP and inflation data following the Federal Reserve's recent rate decision, leading to gains across major indices, including the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-07-2026 19:02 IST | Created: 30-07-2026 19:02 IST
Microsoft Uplifts Markets with AI Optimism
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U.S. stock markets opened strongly on Thursday as better-than-expected results from Microsoft eased investors' concerns over hefty AI investments by corporations.

Fresh GDP and inflation data were keenly analyzed by investors just a day after the Federal Reserve made its latest interest rate decision.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 520.1 points (1.01%) to reach 52,114.27, while the S&P 500 climbed 74.3 points (1.02%) to 7,390.45. The Nasdaq Composite also saw an increase, rising 409.1 points (1.67%) to 24,852.047 at the opening bell.

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