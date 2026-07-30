Microsoft Uplifts Markets with AI Optimism

U.S. stock markets opened strongly on Thursday as better-than-expected results from Microsoft eased investors' concerns over hefty AI investments by corporations.

Fresh GDP and inflation data were keenly analyzed by investors just a day after the Federal Reserve made its latest interest rate decision.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 520.1 points (1.01%) to reach 52,114.27, while the S&P 500 climbed 74.3 points (1.02%) to 7,390.45. The Nasdaq Composite also saw an increase, rising 409.1 points (1.67%) to 24,852.047 at the opening bell.