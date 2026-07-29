Tech Stocks Steady as Investors Await Fed's Verdict Amid Global Market Volatility

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures edged higher on Wednesday as investors turned their attention to the Federal Reserve's upcoming monetary policy decision, set against the tense backdrop of Middle East geopolitical tensions. Meanwhile, chip stocks struggled to maintain footing ahead of forthcoming Big Tech earnings results.

Global financial markets have been turbulent this month. Investors are scrutinizing the sustainability of the AI investment boom, particularly as major U.S. companies deepen ties to AI ventures, testing free cash flows. This concern is exacerbated by growing competition with China in advanced chip development and AI models.

Expectations are high for U.S. tech giants, which report earnings later this week. Investors will carefully monitor these reports to gauge any gains from substantial AI investments. In parallel, the market braces for the Federal Reserve's upcoming rate decision, amid moderated price pressures and persistent geopolitical uncertainties.