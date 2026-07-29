Henk Fraser Appointed Suriname's Head Coach Ahead of 2030 World Cup

Henk Fraser, a former Dutch international player, has been appointed as the new head coach of Suriname. The country's football association announced this development on Wednesday, highlighting Fraser's deep ties to Suriname, where he was born.

The 60-year-old has accepted a four-year contract, leading the team with the aim of 2030 World Cup qualification. Fraser brings a wealth of coaching expertise from his previous roles at prominent Dutch clubs including ADO Den Haag, Vitesse Arnhem, and others. He also served as an assistant to Louis van Gaal for the Dutch national team.

Fraser's connection with Suriname extends to his role last year as assistant coach during the World Cup qualifiers, though the team narrowly missed out on qualifying. His leadership and vision are expected to significantly impact Suriname's football progression.