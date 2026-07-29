Microsoft Facing Antitrust Scrutiny Over Subscription Misleadings

Britain's antitrust regulator is investigating Microsoft for allegedly misleading customers regarding subscription plans for Microsoft 365. The probe examines the inclusion of AI assistant Copilot offered initially at no extra cost, but later leading to higher subscription costs for some. The Competition and Markets Authority seeks to ensure customers were adequately informed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-07-2026 16:46 IST | Created: 29-07-2026 16:46 IST
Microsoft Facing Antitrust Scrutiny Over Subscription Misleadings
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  • United Kingdom

Britain's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has announced an investigation into Microsoft's subscription practices related to its Microsoft 365 product. The probe focuses on whether Microsoft misled personal and family customers in its marketing approaches, potentially causing them to overpay for their subscriptions.

The key issue under scrutiny is the incorporation of Microsoft's AI assistant, Copilot, into the Microsoft 365 subscriptions. Initially offered at no extra charge, some customers encountered increased subscription costs at renewal. The CMA aims to determine if customers had access to crucial information needed to understand their options before making purchase decisions.

Microsoft, which is facing multiple competition investigations worldwide, stated it is cooperating with the regulator and reviewing the claims in detail. While supporting AI adoption, the CMA emphasizes the importance of providing clear and timely information to consumers. Concurrent investigations are also underway in Australia and Italy regarding similar concerns.

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