Global Market Turmoil: AI Concerns and Rate Decisions

Global markets struggle as AI-related stock fears lead to a sharp selloff in Asia. Investors await key earnings from tech giants Microsoft and Meta and a Federal Reserve rate decision. Meanwhile, oil prices rise due to Middle East tensions, contributing to inflation concerns and affecting U.S. Treasury yields.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-07-2026 16:51 IST | Created: 29-07-2026 16:51 IST
Global Market Turmoil: AI Concerns and Rate Decisions
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Global markets faced a challenging Wednesday, with modest U.S. gains failing to alleviate investor distress following a sharp selloff in Asia. Concerns over AI stocks, particularly chipmakers, have heightened due to Chinese competition, with investors eagerly anticipating earnings reports from Microsoft and Meta for reassurance.

In South Korea, the KOSPI index dropped nearly 6% following a 10% decline earlier, attributed to worries over leveraged exchange-traded funds. Meanwhile, European and U.S. benchmarks showed minimal movement, with key attention on an upcoming Federal Reserve rate decision, expected to hold rates steady amid inflation concerns.

Furthermore, the ongoing volatility in oil prices, exacerbated by Middle Eastern instability, may contribute to inflationary pressures, impacting the U.S. Treasury yields. As investors brace for further market fluctuations, the balancing act between earnings, monetary policy, and geopolitical tensions continues to pose significant challenges.

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