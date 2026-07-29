Global Market Turmoil: AI Concerns and Rate Decisions

Global markets faced a challenging Wednesday, with modest U.S. gains failing to alleviate investor distress following a sharp selloff in Asia. Concerns over AI stocks, particularly chipmakers, have heightened due to Chinese competition, with investors eagerly anticipating earnings reports from Microsoft and Meta for reassurance.

In South Korea, the KOSPI index dropped nearly 6% following a 10% decline earlier, attributed to worries over leveraged exchange-traded funds. Meanwhile, European and U.S. benchmarks showed minimal movement, with key attention on an upcoming Federal Reserve rate decision, expected to hold rates steady amid inflation concerns.

Furthermore, the ongoing volatility in oil prices, exacerbated by Middle Eastern instability, may contribute to inflationary pressures, impacting the U.S. Treasury yields. As investors brace for further market fluctuations, the balancing act between earnings, monetary policy, and geopolitical tensions continues to pose significant challenges.