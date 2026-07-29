Chinese and Russian naval warships have concluded a joint patrol, spanning more than two weeks, as they docked in Vladivostok on Wednesday. The news was released by China's state news agency Xinhua.

The naval exercise forms part of the annual military collaboration framework between China and Russia. According to Xinhua, this coordinated effort is disconnected from any ongoing international or regional tensions.

This patrol underscores the robust military alliance between the two nations, reinforcing strategic ties while operating independently of current geopolitical situations.