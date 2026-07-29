Legacy of a Bond Visionary: Remembering Jim Leaviss

Jim Leaviss, a renowned figure in the finance world, has passed away at 55. Widely respected for his insightful commentary on economics and investing, Leaviss, who was a key figure at M&G Investments, made significant contributions to the investment industry and inspired many with his knowledge and creativity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-07-2026 20:51 IST | Created: 29-07-2026 20:51 IST
Legacy of a Bond Visionary: Remembering Jim Leaviss
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Jim Leaviss, a respected figure in the finance industry known for his dynamic perspectives on economic strategies, has passed away at the age of 55. His insightful blog, 'Bond Vigilantes,' was influential among policymakers and investors, marking him as a notable voice in the investment field.

Leaviss joined M&G Investments from the Bank of England in 1997, where he played a crucial role in developing their fixed-income team into a significant global entity. Colleagues praised his leadership, creativity, and ability to engage deeply with complex bond markets, often using humor and real-world analogies to demystify challenging financial concepts.

His contributions extended beyond professional achievements; Leaviss was recognized for mentoring future investment talents and inspiring those around him. M&G has expressed profound sadness at his passing, noting his extraordinary contributions and asking for donations to Cancer Research UK in his memory.

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