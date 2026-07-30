Ghana Extends Presidential Term, Sparking Debate
The Ghanaian government has agreed to lengthen the presidential term from four to five years following a formal recommendation, according to the country's justice minister. This move is stirring discussions on political reform and the potential implications for governance and democracy in the West African nation.
- Country:
- Ghana
The Ghanaian government has officially accepted a recommendation to extend the presidential term from four to five years, as confirmed by the nation's justice minister on Thursday.
This decision is set to alter the country's political structure, sparking extensive debate among citizens and political analysts.
Experts are calling for a broader discussion on the democratic implications and future governance of Ghana in light of this constitutional change.