Race Heats Up for Next UN Secretary-General

Rebeca Grynspan, former Vice President of Costa Rica, has emerged as the favored candidate in the race to become the United Nations' next Secretary-General, according to a preliminary poll by the UN Security Council. Diplomats indicate that she currently leads over other candidates including Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett and Rafael Grossi.

The upcoming UN head faces the challenge of revitalizing an organization under pressure to streamline its complex bureaucracy. Antonio Guterres of Portugal, the current Secretary-General, is set to step down at year-end after a decade in office.

The selection process involves several rounds of secret straw polls by the 15-member Security Council. A candidate requires the backing of permanent members, who wield veto power, to secure the position. The process culminates with a resolution that, once approved by the Security Council, is traditionally endorsed by the UN General Assembly.