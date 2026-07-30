Unearthing History: The Lethal Legacy of Smallpox in the Americas

In a groundbreaking study, scientists have found direct molecular evidence that smallpox, carried by Europeans, devastated indigenous populations in the Americas. This discovery was made through viral DNA extracted from two mummified individuals from an ancient Inca community in Chile, revealing a now-extinct strain of the variola virus.

Europeans, upon their arrival in the Americas in 1492, inadvertently spread smallpox, against which native people had no immunity. This led to widespread demographic collapse, aiding colonial conquests. The study emphasizes smallpox's historical significance and its role as one of history's deadliest infectious diseases, eradicated only by a global vaccination campaign in 1980.

The virus's genomic analysis reveals a slowdown in its genetic evolution during the Spanish colonization, suggesting an evolutionary peak. This research highlights how smallpox spread with minimal adaptation, exacerbating its deadly impact on unexposed populations.