Unearthing History: The Lethal Legacy of Smallpox in the Americas

Researchers have discovered direct molecular evidence of smallpox brought from Europe to the Americas, leading to catastrophic population declines among indigenous people. Ancient DNA from two mummified individuals revealed a lost lineage of the variola virus, illustrating how infectious diseases shaped the course of history in the New World.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-07-2026 23:30 IST | Created: 30-07-2026 23:30 IST
Unearthing History: The Lethal Legacy of Smallpox in the Americas
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  • Country:
  • Chile

In a groundbreaking study, scientists have found direct molecular evidence that smallpox, carried by Europeans, devastated indigenous populations in the Americas. This discovery was made through viral DNA extracted from two mummified individuals from an ancient Inca community in Chile, revealing a now-extinct strain of the variola virus.

Europeans, upon their arrival in the Americas in 1492, inadvertently spread smallpox, against which native people had no immunity. This led to widespread demographic collapse, aiding colonial conquests. The study emphasizes smallpox's historical significance and its role as one of history's deadliest infectious diseases, eradicated only by a global vaccination campaign in 1980.

The virus's genomic analysis reveals a slowdown in its genetic evolution during the Spanish colonization, suggesting an evolutionary peak. This research highlights how smallpox spread with minimal adaptation, exacerbating its deadly impact on unexposed populations.

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