Rouble's Rocky Road: Russian Currency Faces Renewed Challenges

The Russian rouble has experienced a significant decline, weakening by 1.9% against the U.S. dollar and 1% against the Chinese yuan. Factors like Ukraine attacks, unstable oil prices, and the end of tax payments have contributed to this financial turmoil, putting further pressure on the rouble.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-07-2026 21:14 IST | Created: 29-07-2026 21:14 IST
Rouble's Rocky Road: Russian Currency Faces Renewed Challenges
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  • Country:
  • Russia

The Russian rouble faced a substantial drop on Wednesday, slipping by 1.9% against the U.S. dollar, marking a new low since April 3, according to LSEG market data. This downturn comes amid escalating tensions, with Ukraine's intensified assaults on Russian refineries exacerbating the situation.

The cumulative effect of the attacks has led to fuel shortages and surging inflation, further eroding the rouble's value, which has decreased by 14% against the dollar since May 20. Analysts highlight the role of unstable oil prices, Russia's key export, and the conclusion of seasonal tax payments, which typically see Russian firms selling foreign currency.

Market experts, including Bogdan Zvarich from PSB bank, warn that the rouble might continue to face downward pressure in the near term, as these factors persist.

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