Rouble's Rocky Road: Russian Currency Faces Renewed Challenges

The Russian rouble faced a substantial drop on Wednesday, slipping by 1.9% against the U.S. dollar, marking a new low since April 3, according to LSEG market data. This downturn comes amid escalating tensions, with Ukraine's intensified assaults on Russian refineries exacerbating the situation.

The cumulative effect of the attacks has led to fuel shortages and surging inflation, further eroding the rouble's value, which has decreased by 14% against the dollar since May 20. Analysts highlight the role of unstable oil prices, Russia's key export, and the conclusion of seasonal tax payments, which typically see Russian firms selling foreign currency.

Market experts, including Bogdan Zvarich from PSB bank, warn that the rouble might continue to face downward pressure in the near term, as these factors persist.