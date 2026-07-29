U.S. Eyes Ethiopian Airlines' Mega Airport Project

The U.S. seeks opportunities for its companies in Ethiopian Airlines' Bishoftu airport project, valued at $12.5 billion. This effort is part of its strategy to compete with China and other powers in Africa. The airport, set for completion in 2030, aims to be the 'Dubai of Africa.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-07-2026 21:50 IST | Created: 29-07-2026 21:50 IST
U.S. Eyes Ethiopian Airlines' Mega Airport Project
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States is making strategic moves to involve its companies in Ethiopian Airlines' ambitious $12.5 billion Bishoftu airport project, a top official from the U.S. Commerce Department has revealed. This initiative is part of Washington's bid to increase its influence in Africa, competing against China and other global powers in the realm of infrastructure and investment.

Situated approximately 45 kilometers southeast of Addis Ababa, construction commenced on the project's four-runway airport in January. The airport is set to be completed by 2030, with aspirations of it becoming the 'Dubai of Africa.'

As part of these efforts, the U.S. aims to position its companies at the forefront of this significant African infrastructure development, reflecting its broader goals in regional influence and economic engagement.

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