Historic $58.62 Billion Contract Boosts U.S. Defense Arsenal

The U.S. Army has struck a consequential deal with Lockheed Martin, awarding a contract valued at up to $58.62 billion to manufacture Patriot interceptor missiles. This record-setting contract comes as global conflicts reduce U.S. weapons reserves.

Having already supplied significant military support to allies and using its munitions in military operations in Iran, the United States faces depleted inventories of critical air defense and precision-guided weapons.

Initially, in April, the Army authorized a one-year contract worth $4.7 billion. However, it has now expanded this into a seven-year draft agreement, creating a secure procurement plan for these interceptors from fiscal 2026 to 2032.