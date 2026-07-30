Historic $58.62 Billion Contract Boosts U.S. Defense Arsenal
Lockheed Martin has been awarded a record $58.62 billion contract by the U.S. Army for the production of Patriot interceptor missiles. This deal follows a previous $4.7 billion contract and comes amid intensified global conflicts impacting U.S. weapons stockpiles. The agreement secures supply from 2026 to 2032.
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- United States
The U.S. Army has struck a consequential deal with Lockheed Martin, awarding a contract valued at up to $58.62 billion to manufacture Patriot interceptor missiles. This record-setting contract comes as global conflicts reduce U.S. weapons reserves.
Having already supplied significant military support to allies and using its munitions in military operations in Iran, the United States faces depleted inventories of critical air defense and precision-guided weapons.
Initially, in April, the Army authorized a one-year contract worth $4.7 billion. However, it has now expanded this into a seven-year draft agreement, creating a secure procurement plan for these interceptors from fiscal 2026 to 2032.