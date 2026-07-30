Japanese Bonds See Record Foreign Divestment Amid Economic Concerns

Foreign investors massively divested from Japanese bonds, reaching a four-month peak. Concerns over rising crude oil prices and a weakening yen, which may prompt the Bank of Japan to tighten policy, drive this trend. Meanwhile, Japanese investors showed mixed activity in foreign stocks and bonds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-07-2026 09:17 IST | Created: 30-07-2026 09:17 IST
Japanese Bonds See Record Foreign Divestment Amid Economic Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Japan

Foreign outflows from Japanese bonds surged to a four-month high by July 25, igniting concerns that fluctuating crude oil prices and a declining yen could compel the Bank of Japan to tighten its policies. Data from Japan's Ministry of Finance indicated foreign investors divested a net 1.51 trillion yen ($9.24 billion) in Japanese long-term bonds and 2.89 trillion yen in short-term bills, marking the largest weekly net sales since March.

The situation intensified with a 9.85% leap in Brent crude prices and the yen plummeting to nearly a four-decade low against the U.S. dollar. This heightened speculation that the Bank of Japan might increase rates at its meeting in October to control import-cost inflation. Reports from Bloomberg News revealed that central bankers in Japan are considering faster-than-expected interest rate hikes. Amidst these shifts, foreign investors purchased about 912.1 billion yen worth of local stocks last week, reversing the modest net sales observed earlier.

On the domestic front, Japanese investors remained net buyers of foreign stocks, investing 320.2 billion yen—their largest weekly investment in three weeks. Conversely, they sold off a net 811.4 billion yen in foreign long-term bonds and 41.1 billion yen in short-term securities, marking a second week of net sales. The Nikkei 225 was hit, dropping to a two-month low amid a sell-off in the chip sector.

TRENDING

1
Safeguarding AI: U.S. Bans on Chinese Robots and Inverters

Safeguarding AI: U.S. Bans on Chinese Robots and Inverters

United States
2
Zelenskiy and Trump Unite for Ukrainian Defense and Diplomacy

Zelenskiy and Trump Unite for Ukrainian Defense and Diplomacy

United States
3
Precision Strikes: U.S. and Saudi Forces Target Iran-aligned Militants

Precision Strikes: U.S. and Saudi Forces Target Iran-aligned Militants

United States
4
Dollar Dominance: Safe-Haven Surge Amid Middle East Tensions and Fed Anticipation

Dollar Dominance: Safe-Haven Surge Amid Middle East Tensions and Fed Anticip...

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Countries Best Prepared for AI Are Pulling Ahead in Eco-Innovation

Southeast Asia Must Put Natech Hazards Into Climate Adaptation Plans: Here's Why

The Green Cost Crunch: Can AI Turn Compliance into Competitive Advantage?

Small Firms, Big Digital Divide: The Industry 4.0 Reality Check

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026