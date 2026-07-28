U.S. Trade Deficit Narrows, But Growth Impact Remains in Q2

The U.S. trade deficit in goods decreased in June as imports declined, slightly improving the economic outlook for the second quarter. However, exports dropped to a five-month low, impacting GDP growth. The rise in business investments in AI suggests the drop in imports might be temporary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2026 19:24 IST | Created: 28-07-2026 19:24 IST
U.S. Trade Deficit Narrows, But Growth Impact Remains in Q2
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  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. trade deficit narrowed in June, driven by a broad decline in imports, as reported by the Commerce Department on Tuesday. Despite the improvement, the narrowing was likely insufficient to prevent trade from dragging on economic growth in the second quarter.

Exports fell to a five-month low, impacted by a sharp decline in industrial supplies shipments, including petroleum, amid fragile U.S.-Iran relations. However, the decreased imports may be temporary, as businesses are heavily investing in AI, which relies on imports.

Goods imports totaled $306.2 billion, falling by $8.2 billion. Meanwhile, exports decreased by $3.8 billion to $204.7 billion. While inventories and business investments offer some economic relief, the trade deficit continues to be a key variable in GDP calculations.

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