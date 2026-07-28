Trump's Blunt Stance on U.S.-Mexico-Canada Trade Pact

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed that the renewal of the trade agreement with Mexico and Canada is more crucial for those countries than for the United States. Trump conveyed a preference for the U.S. to remain independent, asserting that the deal holds greater importance for Mexico and Canada.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2026 18:30 IST | Created: 28-07-2026 18:30 IST
Trump's Blunt Stance on U.S.-Mexico-Canada Trade Pact
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Donald Trump has declared that the renewal of the trade agreement involving Mexico and Canada bears more significance for these nations than for the United States.

In an interview with Fox News, Trump mentioned he has little interest in updating the U.S.-Mexico-Canada agreement, emphasizing his preference for American independence.

He underscored that Mexico and Canada have a greater dependency on the U.S., making the trade deal more critical for them.

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