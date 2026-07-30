The Fragile Balance Sheet: AI-Driven Equity Surge and Global Economic Risks

The financial world's enormous $1.8 quadrillion balance sheet may reflect global economic health, but McKinsey's latest report reveals worrying trends. Household net worth surged to $570 trillion last year, primarily driven by equity values rather than tangible asset growth.

Equities propelled global wealth expansion, powered by the AI boom, despite economic challenges. Yet, McKinsey warns that this growth is increasingly divorced from real economic performance, raising alarm about asset bubbles and mounting wealth inequality.

The report underscores the precariousness of paper gains, noting that valuations surpassed real investment contributions. With equity markets potentially overvalued, the risk of a global financial correction looms, emphasizing the need for careful scrutiny of economic fundamentals.