South Korea's Political Showdown: Extending the Inquiry

South Korea's main political parties have agreed to extend a parliamentary inquiry into the National Election Commission by 30 days. This extension aims to address issues from the June 3 local elections, including a ballot shortage. A recount is to be prepared at Seoul's Olympic Park.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-07-2026 11:21 IST | Created: 30-07-2026 11:21 IST
South Korea's Political Showdown: Extending the Inquiry
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korea is set for an extended parliamentary probe as ruling and opposition parties agreed on Thursday to prolong the investigation into the National Election Commission by 30 more days, according to Yonhap News Agency.

The decision comes in response to a ballot shortage incident that occurred during the June 3 local elections. The extension will facilitate preparations for a recount of votes at a polling station in Seoul's Olympic Park.

Parliament was anticipated to pass the motion approving the extension later on Thursday, as per Yonhap's report.

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