South Korea's Political Showdown: Extending the Inquiry

South Korea is set for an extended parliamentary probe as ruling and opposition parties agreed on Thursday to prolong the investigation into the National Election Commission by 30 more days, according to Yonhap News Agency.

The decision comes in response to a ballot shortage incident that occurred during the June 3 local elections. The extension will facilitate preparations for a recount of votes at a polling station in Seoul's Olympic Park.

Parliament was anticipated to pass the motion approving the extension later on Thursday, as per Yonhap's report.