India's Gold Smuggling Surge: The Hidden Impact of Tariff Hikes

According to the World Gold Council, India's underground gold trade has intensified this year due to a rise in import tariffs, impacting formal sectors significantly.

In efforts to curb consumption and trade deficit, India doubled import duties. This has resulted in a widened margin for grey-market operators, disrupting organized trade.

Despite increased seizures by authorities, the surge in illegal imports persists, with industry insiders speculating a potential peak in smuggling activities in the near future.