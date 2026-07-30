India's Gold Smuggling Surge: The Hidden Impact of Tariff Hikes

India has witnessed increased clandestine gold inflows following a substantial hike in import tariffs, reports the World Gold Council. With tariffs elevated to 15%, grey-market operations are flourishing, adversely affecting organized businesses. Despite government seizures, illegal imports might surpass 100 tons in 2026 as demand and smuggling activities progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-07-2026 11:30 IST | Created: 30-07-2026 11:30 IST
India's Gold Smuggling Surge: The Hidden Impact of Tariff Hikes
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According to the World Gold Council, India's underground gold trade has intensified this year due to a rise in import tariffs, impacting formal sectors significantly.

In efforts to curb consumption and trade deficit, India doubled import duties. This has resulted in a widened margin for grey-market operators, disrupting organized trade.

Despite increased seizures by authorities, the surge in illegal imports persists, with industry insiders speculating a potential peak in smuggling activities in the near future.

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