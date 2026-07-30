Drone Strike Sparks Fire at Egyptian Port Amid Middle East Tensions

A drone strike caused a fire on the Energos Winter, a U.S.-owned gas storage tanker, at Egypt's Damietta port. The fire spread to another vessel, Gaslog Salem. The incident, linked to wider Middle East tensions, was confirmed by Egypt’s petroleum ministry without mentioning the drone involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-07-2026 11:30 IST | Created: 30-07-2026 11:30 IST
Drone Strike Sparks Fire at Egyptian Port Amid Middle East Tensions
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  • Country:
  • Egypt

A drone strike on the U.S.-owned gas storage tanker Energos Winter at Egypt's Damietta port ignited a fire, according to British maritime security firm Ambrey. The resulting blaze spread to another vessel, Gaslog Salem, as confirmed by trading sources familiar with the incident. Egypt’s petroleum ministry acknowledged the fire without identifying its cause.

The tanker was allegedly struck by an unidentified projectile on its starboard side, leading to the fire, British maritime risk management group Vanguard reported. The incident follows rising tensions across the Middle East after military actions involving U.S., Iran, and Iran-backed groups. The conflict reflects a widening regional scope, with recent hostilities noted in Jordan and Iraq.

Egypt's petroleum ministry stated that the fire was quickly managed by emergency teams under established response protocols. Minister Karim Badawi was present to oversee the situation, ensuring no casualties occurred. The vessels involved were identified and verified using social media, archives, and satellite imagery.

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