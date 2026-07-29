IPL's Soaring Value: A Billion-Dollar Cricket Phenomenon

The business value of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has soared by more than 11% to $20.6 billion this year, making it the world's richest Twenty20 cricket series, according to investment bank Houlihan Lokey.

Since its inception in 2008, the IPL's 10-team competition has been a magnet for cricket's top players and sponsors. Franchise investments have shown how established IPL teams appeal to major investors, with recent ownership changes adding to its allure. A consortium, which includes Blackstone and Aditya Birla Group, set a league-record acquisition price for the Bengaluru franchise at $1.78 billion. Meanwhile, the Mittal family and Adar Poonawalla bought the Rajasthan franchise for $1.65 billion.

These developments reflect a second year of double-digit growth in the IPL's business valuation, as noted in Houlihan Lokey's latest '2026 IPL Brand Valuation Study.' Franchise valuations have reached new highs, capital participation has risen, and the league's commercial outreach continues to diversify. The IPL's brand value alone grew 10.3% in the past year to $4.3 billion, demonstrating robust investor faith and growing global interest.