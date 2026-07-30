Magnum's Sweet Success: Booming Summer Sales and Strategic Cost Cuts
Magnum Ice Cream exceeded market expectations with impressive half-year earnings, driven by strategic cost reductions following its spin-off from Unilever. The company's strong start to the key summer season was bolstered by robust sales growth in Ben & Jerry's, gaining market share across regions, despite changing consumer tastes.
- Country:
- Netherlands
On Thursday, Magnum Ice Cream reported stellar half-year core earnings, surpassing market expectations, due to strategic cost reductions after parting with Unilever in December.
This impressive performance coincided with a vigorous start to summer sales, illustrated by a 9.2% rise in Ben & Jerry's sales in the second quarter of 2026, outpacing the North American market.
The Amsterdam-listed company managed to gain market share despite challenges presented by new consumer trends. CEO Peter ter Kulve credited supply-chain optimizations and corporate transformations for boosting earnings growth, with adjusted EBITDA reaching €880 million.