Magnum's Sweet Success: Booming Summer Sales and Strategic Cost Cuts

Magnum Ice Cream exceeded market expectations with impressive half-year earnings, driven by strategic cost reductions following its spin-off from Unilever. The company's strong start to the key summer season was bolstered by robust sales growth in Ben & Jerry's, gaining market share across regions, despite changing consumer tastes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-07-2026 13:02 IST | Created: 30-07-2026 13:02 IST
Magnum's Sweet Success: Booming Summer Sales and Strategic Cost Cuts
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

On Thursday, Magnum Ice Cream reported stellar half-year core earnings, surpassing market expectations, due to strategic cost reductions after parting with Unilever in December.

This impressive performance coincided with a vigorous start to summer sales, illustrated by a 9.2% rise in Ben & Jerry's sales in the second quarter of 2026, outpacing the North American market.

The Amsterdam-listed company managed to gain market share despite challenges presented by new consumer trends. CEO Peter ter Kulve credited supply-chain optimizations and corporate transformations for boosting earnings growth, with adjusted EBITDA reaching €880 million.

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