Magnum's Sweet Success: Booming Summer Sales and Strategic Cost Cuts

On Thursday, Magnum Ice Cream reported stellar half-year core earnings, surpassing market expectations, due to strategic cost reductions after parting with Unilever in December.

This impressive performance coincided with a vigorous start to summer sales, illustrated by a 9.2% rise in Ben & Jerry's sales in the second quarter of 2026, outpacing the North American market.

The Amsterdam-listed company managed to gain market share despite challenges presented by new consumer trends. CEO Peter ter Kulve credited supply-chain optimizations and corporate transformations for boosting earnings growth, with adjusted EBITDA reaching €880 million.