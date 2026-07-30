Chad le Clos: The Crown Jewel of Commonwealth Swimming

Veteran South African swimmer Chad le Clos made history by winning his 21st medal at the Commonwealth Games, overtaking Australia’s Emma McKeon as the most decorated athlete in the Games' history. Le Clos, 34, clinched his third medal of the 2026 Games in the men’s 4x100 medley relay.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-07-2026 14:20 IST | Created: 30-07-2026 14:20 IST
Chad le Clos: The Crown Jewel of Commonwealth Swimming
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Chad le Clos, a veteran swimmer from South Africa, has etched his name into the annals of Commonwealth Games history. Late Wednesday, le Clos clinched a 21st medal, surpassing Australia's Emma McKeon to become the most decorated athlete in the event's prestigious history.

At the age of 34, le Clos was instrumental in securing a bronze for South Africa in the men’s 4x100 medley relay for his third medal of the 2026 Games. These accolades add to his impressive record of seven golds, five silvers, and nine bronzes, starting with his remarkable performance in Delhi in 2010.

Le Clos's journey is marked with significant achievements, including an unforgettable gold medal at the 2012 London Olympics where he famously edged out Michael Phelps. Now, le Clos looks towards the Los Angeles Olympics, aiming to continue his legacy.

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