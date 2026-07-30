Ukraine Seeks Role in Polish Investigation of Fallen Object
Ukraine has requested permission to involve its specialists in Poland's investigation concerning a mysterious object that fell in eastern Poland, according to Polish prosecutor Grzegorz Trusiewicz. This request highlights Ukraine's interest in the matter, indicating potential regional security implications.
- Country:
- Ukraine
Prosecutor Grzegorz Trusiewicz announced on Thursday that Ukraine has requested involvement in Poland's investigation into a mysterious object that landed in eastern Poland.
The request from Ukraine suggests their keen interest in understanding the situation, potentially pointing to broader regional security concerns.
Ukraine's involvement could provide valuable insights, enhancing the cooperative efforts between the two nations regarding the incident.
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