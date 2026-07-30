Drone Sparks Controversial Blaze at Egyptian Port

A drone strike led to a fire at Egypt's Damietta port, igniting two gas vessels. The Egyptian cabinet confirmed the blaze was an attack, raising conflict concerns in the Middle East. Investigations continue to identify the responsible party, and safety measures are heightened to protect national security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-07-2026 14:15 IST | Created: 30-07-2026 14:15 IST
Drone Sparks Controversial Blaze at Egyptian Port
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  • Country:
  • Egypt

A drone attack has been identified as the cause of a fire that engulfed two gas vessels at Egypt's Damietta port, the Egyptian cabinet revealed. Previously believed to be accidental, this confirmation marks a shift towards acknowledging a potential strategic attack in the region.

As no group has claimed responsibility for the attack, authorities have intensified their investigations. The incident echoes a broader pattern of regional conflict after Iran's missile attack on U.S. forces in Jordan and retaliatory actions by the U.S. and Saudi Arabia against Iran-backed groups in Iraq.

British maritime security firm Ambrey confirmed the drone strike on the U.S.-owned Energos Winter tanker's starboard side. Quick response from firefighting and security teams prevented injuries or fatalities, according to Egypt's petroleum ministry, with Minister Karim Badawi visiting the site to oversee the situation.

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