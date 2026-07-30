ADB Appoints Qingfeng Zhang as New Country Director for Bangladesh

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has appointed Qingfeng Zhang as its new Country Director for Bangladesh, with the seasoned development specialist officially assuming the role in Dhaka.

Zhang will lead one of ADB's largest country programmes, overseeing the Bank's operations in Bangladesh while strengthening its long-standing partnership with the government. His responsibilities include leading policy dialogue with key stakeholders and guiding the preparation of ADB's next country partnership strategy.

Speaking after taking up the post, Zhang said it was a privilege to serve Bangladesh at a pivotal stage in its development journey. He noted that the country has achieved impressive economic progress and demonstrated resilience over recent decades, adding that ADB remains committed to supporting quality job creation, private sector-led growth, stronger resilience and greater regional cooperation through financing, technical expertise and strategic investments.

More than three decades of development experience

Zhang brings over 30 years of professional experience in sustainable development, including more than 20 years with ADB.

Throughout his career, he has led major programmes covering agriculture, food systems, water resource management, environmental sustainability, natural capital and rural development. He has also worked closely with governments, development agencies, academic institutions and private sector partners to advance long-term development initiatives across Asia and the Pacific.

Before his appointment to Bangladesh, Zhang served as Senior Director of ADB's Agriculture, Food, Nature, and Rural Development Sector Office, where he directed the Bank's strategic work on building sustainable and climate-resilient development across the region.

Strong academic and leadership background

A national of the People's Republic of China, Zhang holds a doctorate in environmental engineering from Tsinghua University, a master's degree in water resources management, and a bachelor's degree in hydrology from Sichuan University. He has also completed executive education at Harvard Business School, further strengthening his leadership and management expertise.

His appointment comes as Bangladesh continues to pursue economic reforms, climate resilience and infrastructure development while working to sustain long-term growth.

ADB remains a major development partner

Bangladesh became a member of the Asian Development Bank in 1973 and has since grown into one of the institution's largest country programmes. As of July 2026, ADB's active public and private sector portfolio in Bangladesh is valued at approximately $12.5 billion. Over the years, the Bank has committed around $43 billion in cumulative loans and grants to support infrastructure, energy, transport, education, agriculture and social development.

ADB also expects to provide around $2.4 billion in annual lending over the coming years to help Bangladesh promote sustainable economic growth, strengthen resilience to natural disasters, improve regional connectivity and enhance living standards across the country.