UN Urges Global Support for Rohingya Refugees in Bangladesh

United Nations human rights experts have called for urgent international support to strengthen humanitarian assistance for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh, warning that prolonged displacement and statelessness are exposing thousands of people to human trafficking and dangerous migration routes.

The experts said the crisis is a shared responsibility that requires greater global action, stressing that the lack of legal status and limited opportunities for Rohingya refugees continue to leave many vulnerable to exploitation. They noted that trafficking has devastating consequences for victims and is being driven by the absence of lasting solutions.

Deadly sea crossings continue to claim lives

The appeal comes after reports that two boats carrying more than 500 people may have capsized off the coast of Myanmar after departing from Rakhine State in late June. Most of those on board were believed to be Rohingya, including some who had travelled from refugee camps in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh.

During 2025, more than 6,500 Rohingya refugees attempted dangerous sea journeys across the Andaman Sea and Bay of Bengal. An estimated 900 people lost their lives, making it one of the world's deadliest migration routes. Women and children accounted for around 66 percent of those making the crossings, while about one in seven people attempting the journey were reported missing or dead.

Limited opportunities increase vulnerability

Bangladesh currently hosts nearly 1.2 million Rohingya refugees who fled violence in neighbouring Myanmar. The UN experts said restrictions on employment, education, freedom of movement and regular migration pathways have created conditions that traffickers exploit, particularly targeting children and young people.

Women and girls living in the refugee camps face especially high risks. According to the experts, about one in four women and girls have experienced gender-based violence, leaving many more vulnerable to trafficking and other forms of abuse. Criminal networks and armed groups are reportedly using false promises of jobs, education or marriage to recruit and exploit Rohingya refugees.

The experts also expressed concern that Rohingya refugees rescued at sea, including children, may spend several days in police custody without adequate legal assistance, medical treatment or psychosocial support despite experiencing severe trauma and, in many cases, the loss of family members during their journeys.

Call for stronger international response

The UN experts urged governments and the international community to strengthen measures that prevent human trafficking while ensuring that survivors receive protection based on human rights principles. They called for expanded access to education, healthcare, employment opportunities, freedom of movement and comprehensive protection services, alongside long-term efforts to end the statelessness affecting the Rohingya community.

They also warned that humanitarian organisations assisting rescued refugees are facing growing challenges because of significant funding cuts, reducing their ability to respond quickly when survivors are referred by law enforcement authorities.

The experts confirmed that they are in contact with the Government of Bangladesh regarding the situation.