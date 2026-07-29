ADB Calls for Faster Action to Strengthen Water Security in Asia

Asian Development Bank (ADB) President Masato Kanda has urged governments across Asia and the Pacific to accelerate investment and policy reforms to strengthen water security, warning that rising climate risks, growing demand and ageing infrastructure are placing increasing pressure on one of the region's most critical resources.

Speaking at the International Symposium Commemorating the 50th Anniversary of Japan's Water Day, Kanda announced that a new ADB-administered fund established with Japan will help developing countries improve disaster preparedness, expand water infrastructure and strengthen water resource management.

Water security linked to economic growth

Kanda described water as the foundation of economic development, explaining that it supports public health, food production, energy generation and healthy ecosystems.

He noted that reliable water supplies are becoming even more important as global conflicts and volatile energy markets create new challenges for countries seeking secure and sustainable sources of energy. Hydropower, which depends on dependable water resources, continues to play a major role in the region's clean energy transition.

Kanda also paid tribute to His Majesty the Emperor of Japan, who attended the symposium, recognising his long-standing contribution to water research and highlighting Japan's five decades of investment, institutional development and policy reforms as an example for other countries.

Japan's experience offers valuable lessons

Japan established Water Day and Water Week in 1977 to encourage greater public awareness of water conservation and management.

Kanda said the country's integrated river basin management, disaster risk reduction systems, efficient water supply networks and decentralised wastewater treatment have helped build long-term resilience. He added that Japan has also supported international cooperation by promoting the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction and sharing practical water management solutions with communities across Central Asia and the Pacific.

These experiences, he said, demonstrate how sustained investment and effective governance can strengthen water security while supporting economic and social development.

Challenges remain despite progress

Although Asia and the Pacific have made significant gains in improving water security, Kanda warned that many communities remain vulnerable.

More than 40 percent of the world's flood events occur in the region. Around 220 million people still lack access to basic drinking water services, while approximately 520 million people do not have access to basic sanitation.

ADB's Fifth Asian Water Development Outlook, published in December 2025, shows that around 2.7 billion people have moved out of extreme water insecurity since 2013. Even with that progress, nearly 4 billion people continue to face risks linked to unreliable water supplies, poor sanitation, water-related disasters and environmental degradation.

Kanda said closing the growing investment gap will require stronger policies, better governance, more efficient water use, healthier ecosystems and increased financial support.

ADB expands investment in water projects

Between 2021 and 2025, ADB committed $12.7 billion to water sector projects that are expected to benefit around 63 million people across Asia and the Pacific.

The investments include expanding wastewater treatment in Fiji to protect mangroves, coral reefs and coastal fishing communities, partnering with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and Maynilad to improve water services for millions of people in the Philippines, and supporting reforms in Sri Lanka to reduce water losses and improve the efficiency of supply systems.

With the new partnership fund and continued investment in water infrastructure, ADB said it will work with developing member countries to strengthen resilience, improve water management and support sustainable economic growth across the region.