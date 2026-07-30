Azerbaijan's Middle Corridor: Pivoting to a Global Transit Hub

Azerbaijan anticipates a 17% rise in freight volumes along the Middle Corridor trade route, reaching 5.5 million metric tons this year. The route plays a key role in Azerbaijan's aim to become a global transit hub, with ongoing infrastructure developments to capture more trade between China and Europe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-07-2026 18:51 IST | Created: 30-07-2026 18:51 IST
Azerbaijan's Middle Corridor: Pivoting to a Global Transit Hub
  • Country:
  • Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan is set to see a 17% increase in freight volumes along the "Middle Corridor" trade route, bringing the total to 5.5 million metric tons this year, according to a government official. Plans are underway to reach 7 million tons by 2027.

Known also as the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, the corridor connects China with Europe via Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkey. It serves as a vital component of Azerbaijan's strategy to establish itself as a global transit hub. The route primarily transports consumer goods, grains, coal, and oil products.

Despite its current capacity exceeding 15 million tons annually, the corridor represents only a small fraction of the rail traffic between China and Europe. However, Azerbaijan is expanding its port and rail infrastructure to attract more trade, amid efforts by global logistics companies to circumvent Russian routes due to geopolitical tensions. EU and US investments aim to further support this growth, as regional cooperation advances.

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